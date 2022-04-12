As inflation rates rise, local appliance store says they have plenty of inventory

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Despite higher inflation rates, places like Tucson Appliance Company are bringing in customers. Owner Chris Edwards said they have enough inventory to meet the demand.

He said he receives 12 truck loads of appliances each week, which helps the store have enough appliances. From reconditioned washers and dryers to brand new refrigerators, Edwards said they have something for everyone.

"We end up ordering more than we need," he said. "We have so many appliances on stock that we can deliver the next day."

He said it can get complicated when customers order specialty, high-end appliances.

"It used to take 2-3 weeks during regular times, but now it takes 3-8 months," he said. "It has to do with supply chain, it has to do with everyone ordering the same model and they haven’t played catch up."

If customers order a high end appliance from Tucson Appliance, he said they'll loan the customer something to use in the meantime.

"I recommend buying something temporary and once your appliance comes in, donate the other to a charity," he said.

