Arrests made in connection to organized retail theft operation in Arizona

Two local arrests have been made in an organized retail theft operation where millions of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen from businesses in Oro Valley and other parts of Pima, Pinal and Maricopa counties.

The merchandise was then sold to a company based in Connecticut, according to a news release from Oro Valley Police Department.

OVPD was notified in October of 2023 that a local man, identified as Nicholas Miller, and other co-conspirators were suspected of stealing, then selling the merchandise.

Working with Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Postal Inspectors, in conjunction with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, it was determined that members of the operation had stolen more than $2.3 million worth of merchandise over the course of three years.

Miller was suspected of making more than $475,000 in profit as a result, the news release said.

On July 24, a search warrant was served on two homes, a storage unit and three vehicles. Additional warrants were served in Connecticut, the news release said. More than $9,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered along with tens of thousands of dollars worth of collectible items, the news release said.

Miller and suspected co-conspirator Allison Hunt were arrested in connection to the thefts.

The investigation is ongoing.

