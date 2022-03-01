Watch
Arrest on I-10 near Valencia Road

Troopers looking for car related to possible kidnapping
handcuffs twitter.JPG
Pixabay
handcuffs twitter.JPG
Posted at 2:08 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 16:13:14-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — State troopers stopped and arrested one person on Interstate 10 near Valencia Road Tuesday afternoon.

They are looking for a car related to a possible kidnapping.

This investigation is currently active.

No further details have been released.

----

