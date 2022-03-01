Arrest on I-10 near Valencia Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — State troopers stopped and arrested one person on Interstate 10 near Valencia Road Tuesday afternoon.
They are looking for a car related to a possible kidnapping.
This investigation is currently active.
No further details have been released.
