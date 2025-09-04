Arrest made in missing vulnerable adult case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) Homicide Unit has arrested Vamsi Potiny, 42, for vulnerable adult abuse and endangerment, in connection to a missing person case on Aug. 29.

Vamsi's father, Sitharamanjaneyulu Potiny, 72, was reported missing on Aug. 29. PCSD is still searching for him. They arrested Vamsi after detectives found evidence during the current investigation that led to his arrest.

"At this stage of the investigation, Sitharamanjaneyulu Potiny is still considered a missing vulnerable adult," PCSD said in a statement.

Sitharamanjaneyulu was last seen in the area of the 6000 block of W. Jadewood Lane, wearing a blue shirt and blue pants. PCSD says new information suggests that he may have been near the Mt. Lemmon Trailhead area.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to call 9-1-1.