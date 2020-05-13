Arrest made in death of woman; body was found partly buried

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested in the 2019 choking death of a woman whose body was found partly buried on the outskirts of metro Phoenix.

Buckeye police said Joshua Escoto-Cisneros of Phoenix was arrested Tuesday following an investigation during which police obtained search warrants for data from his cellphone and that of the victim, Marisa Bell.

Her body was located April 10, 2019 after being spotted by hikers. She had been living in Phoenix but was from Nevada and had been reported missing by the Fallon Police Department.

Escoto-Cisneros was jailed ion suspicion of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abandoning a body. Online court records don’t list a defense attorney for Escoto-Cisneros who could comment on his behalf.

