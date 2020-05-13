Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Arrest made in death of woman; body was found partly buried

items.[0].image.alt
Covey, Sarah
siren generic daytime
Posted at 1:13 PM, May 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-13 16:13:12-04

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested in the 2019 choking death of a woman whose body was found partly buried on the outskirts of metro Phoenix.

Buckeye police said Joshua Escoto-Cisneros of Phoenix was arrested Tuesday following an investigation during which police obtained search warrants for data from his cellphone and that of the victim, Marisa Bell.

Her body was located April 10, 2019 after being spotted by hikers. She had been living in Phoenix but was from Nevada and had been reported missing by the Fallon Police Department.

Escoto-Cisneros was jailed ion suspicion of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abandoning a body. Online court records don’t list a defense attorney for Escoto-Cisneros who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.