ARPA received more than 140 applications, exceeding expected applications

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's Mayor and Council has given a portion of the City’s American Rescue Plan Act Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to a Community Partner Grant Program.

$10.1 million was received for this year, with a total of $33.8 million to use over the next four years.

The grant application process opened in December and received more than 140 applications.

Since more applications than expected were submitted by the deadline, Jan. 28, the anticipated announcement date has been set back to Feb. 18 rather than Feb. 2.

The money will be given to nonprofits and businesses who need/can provide assistance in the following areas:

Relief for Families, Essential and Frontline Workers, and Small Businesses

Community Reinvestment and Recovery, Parks, Arts, & Culture

Workforce and Youth Development

Promoting Affordable and Stable Housing

----

