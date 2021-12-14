City of Tucson opens applications for American Rescue Plan Act funds

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) is providing new opportunities for the City of Tucson to help those who are struggling.

"A lot of the non-profits got hit super hard. Small businesses, such as restaurants and other small businesses, that didn't get money under the CARES Act...those are the ones that have really been most challenged," said Tucson Deputy City Manager, Liana Perez.

The city has set aside $33.8 million to use over the next four years. $10.1 million is to be used in the first year. The money will be given to nonprofits and businesses who need/can provide assistance in the following areas:



Relief for Families, Essential and Frontline Workers, and Small Businesses

Community Reinvestment and Recovery, Parks, Arts, & Culture

Workforce and Youth Development

Promoting Affordable and Stable Housing

"The mayor and council has taken some very deliberative and decisive steps. They wanted to make sure we're going to be using the funds to do transformative programs and projects that have a larger impact on the community," said Perez.

Applications for the city's Community Partner Grant Program opened on Monday. The city will begin their review on January 19, 2022. The chosen applicants will be notified on February 2, 2022.

"We also wanted to make sure that we built an equity framework tool to ensure that we're using the dollars wisely, and in areas that have significant impact," said Perez.

Ward 2 City Council Member, Paul Cunningham, believes the grants will make a big difference for Tucson non-profit and for-profit businesses.

"It's also an opportunity for us to find those gaps in service that exist throughout the city,for all different reasons.. It's all going to be related to COVID, but it's just related to kind of everything that is going on," said Cunningham.

Those interested in applying for the city's Community Partner Grant Program are encouraged to attend a workshop on December 16 at 4 p.m. or December 21 at 10 a.m. The meetings are virtual. A link to the meetings will be posted on here on the day of.

