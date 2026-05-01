'Armed and dangerous' California gang member arrested by SWAT in Sahuarita, PCSD confirms

A man described by authorities as an "armed and dangerous" gang member is in custody after a Pima County SWAT team tracked him to a Sahuarita home Thursday afternoon, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

Detectives with the PCSD apprehended Jacob Pulido around 2:30 p.m. on April 30. The arrest followed a request for assistance from the Ventura Police Department in California.

According to PCSD, Pulido was wanted in California in connection with a violent domestic incident. He also had an outstanding felony warrant for being a parolee at large.

The department’s Fugitive Investigations Unit successfully tracked Pulido to a residence within the Town of Sahuarita.

Due to his history and the nature of the warrants, the Pima Regional SWAT Team was called in to serve a search warrant at the home.

Authorities say Pulido was taken into custody without incident.

In addition to his California warrants, Pulido now faces new charges in Arizona related to weapons possession found at the time of his arrest.

He is currently being held as he awaits extradition back to California.

Stay with KGUN 9 for any updates on this developing story.