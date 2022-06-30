PHOENIX (AP) — Attorney General Mark Brnovich says a total abortion ban that has been on the books since before statehood can be enforced as states grapple with long-halted laws in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The high court decision less than a week ago has set off legal battles in multiple states where lawmakers have sought to ban or restrict abortion.

Brnovich announced over Twitter Thursday morning the state's ban on discriminatory abortions is now in effect.

BREAKING: The U.S. Supreme Court just vacated the injunction in Brnovich v. Isaacson. Arizona’s ban on discriminatory abortions is now in effect. pic.twitter.com/vAZD9iB1WS — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) June 30, 2022

In Arizona, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has said a law he signed in March banning abortions after 15 weeks took precedence over a total ban in place since at least 1901, 11 years before Arizona statehood. But Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a fellow Republican, said he was reveiwing the 1901 law in the wake of Roe and and providers immediately stopped performing the procedure out of fear of prosecution.

Brnovich on Wednesday sided with those who pointed to a specific provision in the new law that said it did not override the earlier one, which has been blocked since 1973. Brnovich says he’ll seek to have it unblocked.

“Our office has concluded the Legislature has made its intentions clear with regards to abortion laws,” Brmovich said on Twitter. “ARS 13-3603 (the pre-statehood law) is back in effect and will not be repealed” when the new law takes effect.

Ducey spokesman C.J. Karamargin the governor’s office was reviewing Brnovich’s decision and had no immediate comment.

RELATED: Attorney General Mark Brnovich says 1901 abortion law is "back in effect"