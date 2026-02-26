Arizonan says Rocky Point was 'normal' despite unrest in other parts of Mexico

An Arizonan who owns property in Rocky Point, Mexico, says she felt completely safe during a recent visit to the popular beach destination, as violence erupted more than a thousand miles away following the killing of Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader.

Olivia Christensen was in Rocky Point this past weekend as civil unrest unfolded in the state of Jalisco. The violence, which stemmed from the killing of the cartel leader, prompted concerns among some travelers about safety across Mexico heading into spring break season.

But for Christensen, the trip felt largely normal.

"We were at the resort, we went into town, we drove around, ran some errands with a friend," Christensen said.

Rocky Point is located in the state of Sonora — more than a thousand miles from Jalisco.

"On the way home, we did notice one precautionary military checkpoint…even though it's like a 19-hour drive from where things are happening in Jalisco. Mexico has been very proactive and making sure that tourism is protected," Christensen said.

Christensen and her family are frequent visitors to the beach town and own a couple of condos there. As for many Arizonans, its proximity is a major draw.

"That allows me to go there very often, without having to plan it, just get in the car and go," Christensen said.

She plans to return soon and says her confidence comes from staying informed.

"I'm not just complacent, like 'oh yeah it's fine.' I'm not carefree. I check my facts and that's what gives me the confidence to travel there," she said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

