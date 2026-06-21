Arizona voter registration deadline is Monday; here's what you need to know before you vote

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — Arizona residents have until Monday to register to vote ahead of the July 21 election. Here is a breakdown of the process and key dates.

In Arizona, you can register in minutes at ServiceArizona.com. Have your current Arizona driver's license, state ID, or tribal ID on hand as proof of citizenship and residency.

AZ Dept of Transportation

If you don't have an Arizona ID, you can still register using the federal voter registration form, but that allows you to vote only in federal races unless you later provide state-required proof for local elections.

If you've moved, changed your name, or switched political parties, you'll need to update your registration. You only register once — as long as it stays active.

MORE ELECTION INFORMATION

You can also pick up voter registration forms at most public libraries, post offices, or request help from the Pima County Recorder's Office.

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Here are the key dates to know:

Monday — Deadline to register to vote

Wednesday — First day of early in-person voting; ballots begin mailing out

July 10 — Deadline to request a replacement ballot

July 14 — Deadline to return your ballot

Tuesday, July 21 — Election Day

Check your registration status today at ServiceArizona.com.

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