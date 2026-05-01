Arizona to receive $108M as $7.4 billion Purdue–Sackler opioid settlement takes effect

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced today that a $7.4 billion nationwide settlement with Purdue Pharma and members of the Sackler family has become legally effective, sending an estimated $108,179,642 to the state and capping nearly a decade of multistate litigation over Purdue’s marketing of OxyContin and other opioids.

“These settlement dollars can never undo the damage done to countless Arizona families because of the Sacklers’ deception and reckless disregard for the health and safety of our communities,” Mayes said in a statement. “But they can help fund the treatment and recovery resources that so many Arizonans still desperately need. I urge the Legislature to appropriate these funds directly to communities in need of support as soon as possible.”

Under the terms announced by Mayes’ office, the settlement delivers funds to governments, communities and individual claimants over the next 15 years. Arizona’s share will be paid mostly in the first three years. The Sackler family is contributing more than $1.5 billion immediately, with additional scheduled payments of roughly $500 million in May 2027, $500 million in May 2028 and $400 million in May 2029; Purdue is paying about $900 million up front. Mayes said Arizona’s cumulative total of opioid settlement proceeds now stands at roughly $1.194 billion.

Other key provisions include dissolving Purdue and transferring its manufacturing operations to a new entity, Knoa Pharma LLC, which will be overseen by a board with no prior Purdue ties. The agreement bars Sackler family members from selling opioids in the U.S., provides for an independent monitor of Knoa, and requires the release of more than 30 million documents related to Purdue’s opioid business.

While Mayes and other state attorneys general framed the deal as a major step toward funding treatment and prevention, critics — including victims’ families, advocacy groups and some legal observers — have argued the settlement falls short in several respects, arguing cash settlements are a poor substitute for criminal accountability and have urged prosecutions of Sackler family members and Purdue executives.

Fifty‑five attorneys general representing eligible states and territories signed onto the settlement. Mayes asked Arizona lawmakers to move quickly to ensure the dollars reach communities and treatment providers. The settlement also provides for substantial document disclosure, which state officials say will aid public understanding of Purdue’s business practices.

The settlement’s implementation will be closely watched over the coming months as funds begin to flow to states and local programs and as independent monitors and appointed boards take up responsibilities at Knoa Pharma.