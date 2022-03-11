Watch
Arizona Supreme Court won't consider Cyber Ninjas appeal

Posted at 10:56 AM, Mar 11, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court is declining to consider a request by Cyber Ninjas Inc. to throw out a $50,000 per day fine imposed because the company has not released public records. Justice Ann Scott Timmer wrote in an order dated Thursday that the request should be filed with the Court of Appeals. The fine has now grown to more than $3 million because Cyber Ninjas has not turned over public records related to its review of the 2020 vote count on behalf of state Senate Republicans.

