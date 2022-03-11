Arizona Supreme Court won't consider Cyber Ninjas appeal

AP-AZ--Arizona Election Review-Records

Mar 11, 2022 10:52 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court is declining to consider a request by Cyber Ninjas Inc. to throw out a $50,000 per day fine imposed because the company has not released public records. Justice Ann Scott Timmer wrote in an order dated Thursday that the request should be filed with the Court of Appeals. The fine has now grown to more than $3 million because Cyber Ninjas has not turned over public records related to its review of the 2020 vote count on behalf of state Senate Republicans.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

