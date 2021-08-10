Watch
Arizona State Senator Tony Navarrete resigns following arrest on child sex abuse charges

Democratic Sen. Tony Navarette
Posted at 2:50 PM, Aug 10, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona state senator facing child molestation charges who had been facing increasing pressure to step down is resigning.

Republican Senate President Karen Fann said Tuesday that Democratic Sen. Tony Navarette sent her an email saying he is resigning immediately.

The action came amid increasing bipartisan pressure on the Phoenix lawmaker to step down from his seat representing a Phoenix-area district.

Navarette was arrested last week by Phoenix police after a now-16-year-old boy came forward and said Navaratte had molested him starting when he was 12 or 13 years old and continuing until he was 15. He faces multiple charges and is free on $50,000 bond.

