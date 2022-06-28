TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fried food aficionados and carnival ride junkies now have a reason to start counting down to fall: The Arizona State fair has officially set its opening day to Friday, September 23.

The fair's current pre-sale promotion offers customers two admission tickets for $23 dollars.

The deal is available for 23 days.

The fair runs until Sunday, October 30.

The Arizona State Fair experienced a record year in 2021, according to Carnivalwarehouse.com: Attendance totaled 1,589,951 fair-goers.

The website also ranked 2021's Arizona State Fair as the second best in the nation.

🚨 Announcing Opening Day September 23. Don’t miss out on 23 Days of Fried Fun On A Stick. Get your 2 for $23 admission now and Turn On The Fair Fun! *disclaimer promotion runs for 23 days *6:23 amhttps://t.co/Mb9goygPAg pic.twitter.com/5QhMXDHi8t — Arizona State Fair (@azstatefair) June 23, 2022

The Arizona State Fair is also currently accepting 2022 Non-Food Commercial Sales Vendor Applications on its website.

Arizona State Fairgrounds



1826 W. McDowell Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85007

Phoenix, AZ 85007 From I-10 westbound, take exit #143 C (19th Avenue exit)

