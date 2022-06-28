Watch Now
Arizona State Fair announces opening date

Tickets available now for fall event
State fair set to begin on September 23rd.
Posted at 12:08 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 15:08:31-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fried food aficionados and carnival ride junkies now have a reason to start counting down to fall: The Arizona State fair has officially set its opening day to Friday, September 23.

The fair's current pre-sale promotion offers customers two admission tickets for $23 dollars.

The deal is available for 23 days.

The fair runs until Sunday, October 30.

The Arizona State Fair experienced a record year in 2021, according to Carnivalwarehouse.com: Attendance totaled 1,589,951 fair-goers.

The website also ranked 2021's Arizona State Fair as the second best in the nation.

The Arizona State Fair is also currently accepting 2022 Non-Food Commercial Sales Vendor Applications on its website.

Arizona State Fairgrounds

  • 1826 W. McDowell Rd.
    Phoenix, AZ 85007
  • From I-10 westbound, take exit #143 C (19th Avenue exit)

