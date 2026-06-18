Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum's rescued mountain lion cubs finally have names — thanks to brave kids

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum has officially introduced the names of its two rescued mountain lion brothers, and the heartwarming story behind them is winning over animal lovers across Southern Arizona.

In April, KGUN 9 shared the story of the two orphaned mountain lion cubs rescued in the Pacific Northwest who were now beginning a new chapter in Tucson. During the museum's 33rd annual Desert Gala on April 26, attendees—and even remote participants—had the opportunity to bid on naming rights for the two cubs in a live auction. The winning bidder chose names that the animals will carry throughout their lives at the museum.

Related: Rescued mountain lion cubs find new home in Tucson

A generous supporter won the exclusive rights to name the two young mountain lions, but instead of selecting names themselves, the donor shared the honor with children and teens served by Beads of Courage, an organization that supports young people coping with serious illnesses.

The playful cubs are now known as Moonbead and Pretzel.

Participants submitted dozens of imaginative and heartfelt name ideas for the rescued brothers. After a voting period organized through Beads of Courage, Moonbead and Pretzel emerged as the winning choices.

Museum officials say what started as a fundraising opportunity became something much more meaningful — giving children a lasting connection to two of the Museum's newest animal ambassadors while bringing together conservation, community and courage.

Guests are now invited to visit Moonbead and Pretzel at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and watch as the energetic brothers continue to grow, play and develop new skills in their new desert home.

The Museum shared the announcement Thursday on social media, along with a photo of the cubs taken by Associate Director of Education Catherine Bartlett.