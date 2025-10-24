Arizona SNAP benefits to lapse in November unless federal government releases funds, DES says

PHOENIX — Those receiving SNAP benefits will not receive their money in November, the Arizona Department of Economic Security announced Thursday.

A DES spokesperson says the decision to halt payments came from an order from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Payments will not be made until further notice.

The department says approved SNAP participants will not be able to collect November benefits until federal funding is released to the states.

DES will continue to accept and process applications for SNAP, according to a DES spokesperson.

The funding lapse means that thousands of Arizonans who depend on SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, will face a gap in their benefits.

Arizona mother of four, Kseniya Schminke, said that food stamps helped her family for years after her husband’s passing.

"We were getting a little under $1,000 a month, and for four kids, ages two to 16... it was an amazing help,” Schminke said.

Also in November, a new federal work requirement will take effect, and many Arizonans could lose access to the program.

Under the new rules, able-bodied adults must work or take part in an approved program at least 80 hours a month to keep their food benefits beyond three months.

That change, combined with a potential funding lapse, has food banks across Arizona bracing for even more demand.

Valley resident Mariah Mathison said that although her mother receives SNAP benefits, her family, which relies on the food stamps, often uses the help of food banks and charities at the end of the month when budgets get tight.

“She would visit food banks just to help supplement that. And I can't imagine the influx all of those churches will have now, just from this alone,” Mathison said. “It's just a little heartbreaking to see how people are going to come up with more money just to eat."

DES officials say more information will be provided as the situation develops.

If you are in need of a food bank, Arizona Food Bank Network has a map of all available locations here.