Arizona Secretary of State’s Office wants investigation of Cochise County supervisors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A memo from the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office to Attorney General Mark Brnovich and the Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre is urging an investigation into the actions of two members of the Cochise County’s Board of Supervisors for “potential violations of Arizona law."

The memo accuses Cochise County Board of Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd of knowingly refusing to meet the Nov. 28 deadline to canvass the county’s 2022 General Election.

Supervisors Crosby and Judd knew they had a statutory requirement to canvass theelection by November 28, but instead chose to act in violation of the law, putting false election narratives ahead of Cochise County’s voters.



Supervisor Judd even publicly acknowledged that the false claims about equipment certification were merely a pretext, saying the claims were “the only thing we have to stand on” to not certify the canvass.



~ Letter from Arizona Secretary of State's office to Attorney General Brnovich and County Attorney McIntyre

According to state law, the requirement to canvass within 20 days of the election is non-discretionary.

The letter reiterates, "As you know, Arizona law contains several statutes that establish criminal penalties for failing to perform an election duty. A.R.S. § 16-1009 states that “[a] public officer upon whom a duty is imposed by this title, who knowingly fails or refuses to perform that duty in the manner prescribed by law, is guilty of a class 3 misdemeanor.”

KGUN 9 has reached out to the Secretary of State, Attorney General and Cochise County Attorney's offices and will update this story as it develops.