Arizona Republican legislator abruptly announces resignation

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Rep. Bret Roberts has announced he's resigning from the Legislature.

The Republican from Maricopa said he was leaving effective Sept. 30 for family reasons. He filed to run for reelection just two weeks ago.

The Legislature is not scheduled to be in session until January. The Republican precinct committeemen in Legislative District 11 will come up with a list of nominees from which county supervisors will pick a new representative. Roberts’ replacement must be a Republican.

Roberts is the second Arizona lawmaker to resign Wednesday after Democratic Sen. Kirsten Engel quit to focus on her campaign for Congress.

