Arizona politicians react to State of the Union Speech

AZ politicians react to State of the Union

Gabrielle Ortega
7:53 AM, Jan 31, 2018
Politicians in Arizona are reacting to President Trump's State of the Union speech.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Politicians in Arizona are reacting to President Trump's State of the Union speech. The theme of the speech was a "Safe, strong proud America".

Both Congressman Raul Grijalva and Congresswoman Martha McSally attended Tuesday's event and had different expectations ahead of the President's speech. Following the address, both representatives shared their reaction on Facebook.

Congressman Grijalva made his comments on Facebook live, saying it is "Just the same rhetoric we've already heard from this president before."

Congresswoman McSally also shared her response on Facebook live. She and Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said it was an honor to hear the unifying and hopeful message.

Arizona is expected to be an important state in the 2020 election as well as the upcoming fall midterm elections. This is creating a national interest in what Arizona voters think of President Trump and his policies

