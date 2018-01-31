Why there will be even more national attention on Arizona politics in 2018

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - There is interest in what Democrats and Republicans in Arizona think about President Trump and his policies because Arizona is expected to be an important state in the midterm elections this fall and in 2020.

ABC News gathered a panel of 12 voters, six Democrat and six Republican, at the University of Arizona to watch the State of the Union address so they could see, and show the nation, what people in Tucson think of President Trump and his first year in office.

Voters in Tucson had many of the same reactions as lawmakers in Washington, Republicans clapped when Trump talked about the economy, taxes, and, especially immigration. Democrats sat quietly during the majority of the speech and often shook their heads.

ABC World News Weekend Anchor Tom Llamas told KGUN-9 the nation is interested in what Arizona voters think especially when it comes to the race for Sen. Jeff Flake's senate seat this fall.

“Immigration, DACA, the economy are all major issues here so we wanted to come down here and get the pulse of voters, both democrat and republican, and what we saw is much like the country it is very divided,” Llamas said.