McSally and Grijalva expect different things from State of Union

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - It can be the biggest speech of a President's year.



Tuesday, Donald Trump makes the first State of the Union speech of his Presidency

The State of the Union speech is a chance for Presidents to look back at accomplishments and outline plans for the road ahead.

KGUN9 News asked both Members of Congress for Southern Arizona what they hope to hear from the President tomorrow.

Border issues are expected to be a big part of the President's speech so Congresswoman Martha McSally invited Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels to be her guest for President Trump's State of the Union address.



Besides border issues McSally expects the President to talk about the effect of tax cuts, a strong economy and a strong military.

“And I also expect the President to talk about infrastructure. This is a bipartisan issue and his plan to be investing in our future's so important in our community being a border district. I've been advocating that needs to include our ports of entry and also projects like Sonoran Corridor, I-11, the things that could really be game changers for our economy."

But people make their own appraisals of whether they are happy with the State of the Union. Congressman Raul Grijalva says he expects the President to talk about himself without offering real solutions to the country's problems.

Grijalva says, “His discussion about immigration will focus on his 25 billion dollar wall and no policy initiatives to really solve this problem. I see this more of continuing the personality cult discussions Trump likes to have with the American People about himself as opposed to talking to the American people as if he represented all of us."



But since State of the Union speeches usually lay out the course a President wants to follow both Members of Congress will be waiting to see how his words affect the days ahead.