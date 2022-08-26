Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons program: Win a smile makeover worth $50K

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons is offering a smile makeover worth $50,000 to one lucky winner.
Spokesperson Katherine Kurtt told KGUN 9 this is the 6th year in a row the oral surgery practice is offering a Straumann® Pro Arch Fixed Solution procedure free of charge.
Benefits of the full-arch restoration include:
- Easier eating without dentures slipping or creating sores
- Fully taste foods with no denture covering your palate
- Smile confidently with natural-looking replacement teeth
- Preserve bone structure and support muscles and lips around teeth
- Prevent loss of underlying jaw bone
- No special care necessary—simply brush and floss your teeth twice a day
Kurtt says people living in Tucson, Oro Valley or Shuarita areas is eligible to enter the program.
All applicants have to do is:
- Complete the short application
- Upload photos of their smile and teeth
- Submit an application before Thursday, Sept. 22
Anyone interested may apply at the Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons' website.
RELATED: Tucson surgeons offer free wisdom teeth extractions to deserving students
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.