Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons program: Win a smile makeover worth $50K

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons is offering a smile makeover worth $50,000 to one lucky winner.

Spokesperson Katherine Kurtt told KGUN 9 this is the 6th year in a row the oral surgery practice is offering a Straumann® Pro Arch Fixed Solution procedure free of charge.

Benefits of the full-arch restoration include:



Easier eating without dentures slipping or creating sores

Fully taste foods with no denture covering your palate

Smile confidently with natural-looking replacement teeth

Preserve bone structure and support muscles and lips around teeth

Prevent loss of underlying jaw bone

No special care necessary—simply brush and floss your teeth twice a day

Kurtt says people living in Tucson, Oro Valley or Shuarita areas is eligible to enter the program.

All applicants have to do is:



Complete the short application

Upload photos of their smile and teeth

Submit an application before Thursday, Sept. 22

Anyone interested may apply at the Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons' website.

