Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons program: Win a smile makeover worth $50K

Part of Second Chance program
Posted at 2:10 PM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 17:10:13-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons is offering a smile makeover worth $50,000 to one lucky winner.

Spokesperson Katherine Kurtt told KGUN 9 this is the 6th year in a row the oral surgery practice is offering a Straumann® Pro Arch Fixed Solution procedure free of charge.

Benefits of the full-arch restoration include:

  • Easier eating without dentures slipping or creating sores
  • Fully taste foods with no denture covering your palate
  • Smile confidently with natural-looking replacement teeth
  • Preserve bone structure and support muscles and lips around teeth
  • Prevent loss of underlying jaw bone
  • No special care necessary—simply brush and floss your teeth twice a day

Kurtt says people living in Tucson, Oro Valley or Shuarita areas is eligible to enter the program.

All applicants have to do is:

  • Complete the short application
  • Upload photos of their smile and teeth
  • Submit an application before Thursday, Sept. 22

Anyone interested may apply at the Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons' website.

