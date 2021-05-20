Tucson surgeons offer free wisdom teeth extractions to deserving students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Valentino Lugo said he was a freshman in college when his wisdom teeth starting coming in.

"I had just gotten an x-ray and they suggested to get them out pretty soon," said Lugo.

Like many university students, Lugo had a number of financial responsibilities.

"We realize college expenses are a continued increase. I read a study that said almost 40% of college students aren't sure they have enough money to finish out the year," Dr. Robert Wood with Arizona Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.

To help, Wood took one expense off Lugo's plate and offered to remove his wisdom teeth for free.

"That includes evaluation, examination, radio-graphic imaging, the surgery itself and all post operation visits. They won't have any expenses whatsoever," said Wood.

Arizona Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons will provide free wisdom teeth extractions for 4 additional young adults, this Spring. They call it the "Wisdom for Wisdom" program. It's open to any Oro Valley and Tucson students or young adults in the process of paying off student loans. Individuals apply with an essay that shares their story.

"If you find someone that is really in need, and then you donate a service they couldn't otherwise afford, that's the most rewarding part," said Wood.

Lugo graduated from the University of Arizona this semester and will start out his career with a healthy smile.

"It's such a good opportunity. It's such a relief also. It's such a big thing, so to have it out of the way is really nice," said Lugo.

Applications for the "Wisdom for Wisdom" program are open through May 27, 2021.