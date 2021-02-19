Menu

Arizona man accused of faking own kidnapping to evade work

Posted at 12:45 PM, Feb 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-19 14:45:02-05

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona police say a man who claimed he had been kidnapped later confessed during an interview that he made up the story to not work.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reported Wednesday that police say they found Brandon Soules near a water tower with his hands bound behind his back and a bandana stuffed in his mouth. Soules told police he was kidnapped. Coolidge detectives conducted an investigation that found no evidence that a kidnapping or assault had occurred. He was arrested on Feb. 17 for false reporting to police.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Soules who might comment on his behalf.

