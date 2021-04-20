Arizona leaders respond to verdict in Derek Chauvin trial in George Floyd death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona leaders are responding to the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

A jury in Minneapolis Tuesday found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd died after former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly eight minutes.

On May 29, Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with 3rd degree murder, and manslaughter.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey released a statement to Twitter, it reads:

"Last May, we all watched in horror as we witnessed a video documenting the death of George Floyd."

"Today’s decision by the jury in Minneapolis brings justice in the death of George Floyd, but across the country & across our state we must remain committed to ensuring something like this never happens again. I ask all Arizonans to react to the news peacefully & respectfully."

Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema issued a statement, it reads:

“I hope this trial’s conclusion brings some level of healing and solace to George Floyd’s loved ones, as we continue working toward a future in which all Americans have equal protection under the law.”

Arizona Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva issued the following statement, it reads:

“The murder of George Floyd was a horrific crime and stunning display of police brutality that forever changed our nation. After so many miscarriages of justice in the aftermath of senseless police killings, today’s guilty verdict was a long-awaited step in the right direction to holding police officers accountable. Although nothing can bring George Floyd back, I hope this guilty verdict provides some form of comfort to his grieving family. As the trial for the other officers involved in his murder proceeds, I hope that justice will be served once again.

“We must continue to ensure the movement his death inspired lives on in real, long-lasting transformations to policing and reforms to our criminal justice system. Despite this positive verdict, there remains an obvious need not just for police reform and accountability, but for addressing and ending the systemic racism deeply embedded in these systems. I will keep fighting in Congress to make it easier to punish bad police officers and begin the process of dismantling the racist policies that have flourished in police departments across the country. We cannot allow George Floyd’s death to be in vain.”

Arizona Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick released the following statement, it reads:

“Today, the jury stood with the people and reaffirmed the fact: Black Lives Matter. George Floyd’s life mattered,” said Rep. Kirkpatrick. “We have to hold our systems accountable, over and over again, and thankfully, that is what the jury did today. The work to establish long-overdue, permanent, morally-right solutions to police brutality continues. Our justice system is only as strong as those who demand accountability, and change is urgent. I’m committed to working with the Biden-Harris Administration and the millions of Americans calling for action. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act must become law and we must commit ourselves to the pursuit of justice — for all. ”

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero released a statement, it reads:

“Justice was delivered for George Floyd and his family in our courts today. While this unequivocal ruling provides some degree of relief, the work to root out racism from all aspects of our society continues.

“While justice was served in our courts, now we must continue to pursue justice in every corner of our society by working to eliminate racism in all of its forms. This requires us to acknowledge the historic and systemic inequities and discrimination that African Americans have faced since our country’s inception.

Together, we can build a more just and inclusive society that has zero tolerance for racism or discrimination.”

