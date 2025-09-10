Conservative activist Charlie Kirk in critical condition after shooting at Utah Valley University

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday, according to school officials.

Kirk is in the hospital in critical condition, according to the Associated Press.

According to an emergency alert issued by the school, the incident involved a single gunshot. A suspect is in custody and police say they are investigating the shooting.

“We are confirming that he was shot and we are praying for Charlie,” said Aubrey Laitsch, public relations manager for Kirk's organization Turning Point USA.

School officials told Scripps News Salt Lake City gunshots were fired from the top of a building on campus approximately 200 yards from where Kirk was speaking from under a tent.

The shooting occurred about 20 minutes after Kirk began speaking, at roughly 12:10 local time. Kirk "was hit and taken from the location by his security," Utah Valley University said in a statement.

Videos posted on social media show the moment of the shooting in the Sorensen Center courtyard on the Utah Valley University campus. A single shot is heard, and Kirk, who was seated under a tent and holding a microphone, can be seen reaching for his bleeding neck.

Former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz told Fox News Wednesday Kirk was answering a question about transgender mass shooters when the shooting occurred.

Details about the suspected shooter or any of their motivations are not yet clear.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are on the scene.

FBI director Kash Patel says the FBI is monitoring the shooting.

"Agents will be on the scene quickly," Patel wrote.

Kirk is the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, a youth organization founded to advance conservative politics on American college and high school campuses.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for prayers for Kirk.

"A great guy from top to bottom," President Trump wrote. "GOD BLESS HIM!"

Utah's Republican Gov. Spencer Cox said he had been briefed on the shooting and said "those responsible will be held fully accountable."

Utah Valley University is in Orem, Utah, about 40 miles south of Salt Lake City. It is the largest public university in the state, with nearly 47,000 students.

The campus was closed and classes were canceled on Wednesday. School officials told those on campus to shelter in place until police could come to escort them to safety.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.