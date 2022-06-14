Arizona Lawmakers approve S.B. 1630 to expand school transportation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Lawmakers approved bill to expand school transportation on Monday, June 13, 2022.

S.B. 1630 will allow schools more transportation options beyond just big yellow buses.

Bill sponsor Sine Kerr said the bill will address the types of vehicles schools can use and the specific licensing drivers will need to operate them.

Read the full bill here: https://www.azleg.gov/legtext/55leg/2R/bills/SB1630C.pdf

The new law will allow districts to use smaller vans, for example, to get students to school. Because some of the vehicles used by districts will be smaller, it's possible not all drivers will need a commercial license. This comes as districts across Arizona prepare for the start of another school year after struggling with driver shortages throughout 2021 - 2022.

