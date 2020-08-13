Menu

Arizona landlords ask high court to invalidate eviction ban

Landlord advocacy groups are fighting Gov. Doug Ducey’s moratorium on evictions of people who have missed rent payments because they became ill or lost income due to the coronavirus. Photo/AP.
Posted at 11:51 AM, Aug 13, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Landlord advocacy groups are fighting Gov. Doug Ducey’s moratorium on evictions of people who have missed rent payments because they became ill or lost income due to the coronavirus.

The Arizona Multihousing Association, the Manufactured Housing Communities of Arizona and several individual property owners filed a special action with the Arizona State Supreme Court Wednesday.

They argue the moratorium violates the state constitution’s separation of powers and its contract clause. A representative for rental property owners says that five months after the ban was first imposed landlords are “at a breaking point.”

