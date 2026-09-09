Arizona issues standing orders for flu, COVID vaccines ahead of respiratory season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Health Services and the Arizona Board of Pharmacy have issued standing orders for this season's flu and COVID vaccines, allowing qualified pharmacists and health care providers to administer the shots without waiting for updated federal recommendations.

The move comes as federal vaccine advisers have yet to meet this year. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has its next scheduled meeting listed on its website for late October— around the same time respiratory season typically begins.

Nicole Witt, ADHS interim deputy director of public health services, said the timing is a concern.

"Right now, their next scheduled meeting, whether it occurs or not, is on the website to be in late October. We know respiratory season kicks off in October, beginning of October," said Witt.

The standing orders function like a prescription, giving providers the authority to offer vaccines without individual physician orders or updated federal guidance.

State data shows Pima County recorded more than 3,000 COVID cases and about 4,500 flu cases during the 2025–26 season. Health officials say COVID numbers are beginning to trend upward.

Dr. Joel Terriquez, ADHS medical director for the Division of Public Health Preparedness, said the increase is not yet alarming but worth watching.

"We are not talking about a surge, we're not talking about a big peak, but we're starting to see the trend that we usually see during the winter," said Terriquez.

ADHS officials emphasized the standing orders are not a vaccine mandate. The goal, they said, is to ensure access for people who want to be vaccinated.

Terriquez said reducing illness this winter could help ease pressure on the health care system.

"As we know during the winter time, healthcare systems, they get heavily impacted with individuals that are sick because of pneumonia, upper respiratory infections and such. So, we want to make sure that we minimize that impact," Terriquez said.

ADHS said if federal recommendations change, the state will review them and adjust its guidance if needed. Not every pharmacy is required to offer the vaccines, and insurance coverage may vary.

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