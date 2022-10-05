Arizona in top ten states for most UFO sightings in the US

PHOENIX — Arizona has long had a history of UFO sightings, but a recent study says the numbers show the state is a hot spot for UFOs.

In new data from the National UFO Reporting Center Database, Arizona ranks 7th in the nation with a total of 4,721 UFO sightings.

In the last five years, the same data shows there have been nearly 1,000 UFO sightings for every 100,000 residents in Arizona.

The study from myvision.org also shows:



Nearly 4 in 5 Americans believe aliens exist.

56% of those surveyed believe aliens have been to Earth.

43% believe we are close to having communication with extraterrestrials.

37% believe U.S. scientists or officials have made contact with aliens.

About one in ten people say they've seen a UFO or something they believe was extraterrestrial.

The top state for UFO sightings is California, which has more than 15,000 reported sightings in the database.

Other states in the top ten include Florida, Washington, Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, and Michigan.

Nevada, the home of Area 51, the controversial base some believe has connections to aliens, was middle of the pack in UFO sightings, sitting at 27th.