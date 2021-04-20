Watch
Arizona governor set to OK or veto strict sex ed legislation

Doug Ducey news briefing 11/18
Posted at 2:09 PM, Apr 20, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey faces a deadline to either sign or veto legislation making Arizona's sex education laws among the strictest in the nation when it comes to teaching about LGBTQ issues.

The proposed law would prohibit all discussions about gender identity, sexual orientation or HIV/AIDS in sex education classes unless parents specifically opt in for the instruction. The proposal also applies to discussions of sexual orientation outside of sex ed classes and bans sex ed before 5th grade.

Backers call it a needed parental rights issue. Opponents say it marginalizes LGBTQ children and endangers young kids. The Republican Ducey must sign or veto the bill on Tuesday.

