Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs 264 bills into law after record 2,100 measures presented

ARIZONA (KGUN) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed 264 bills into law and vetoed 151 others after a record 2,100 laws were presented to her — capping a lengthy partisan battle over educational issues in the state.

The new laws cover a wide range of issues, from food labeling and public safety to distracted driving and drone restrictions.

Arizona governor signs 264 new laws: What's changing?

Lab-grown meat labeling

Arizona House Bill 2762 mandates clear labeling on lab-grown meat packaging for customer transparency. The move comes after the FDA approved lab-grown meat as safe to eat, though joint approval from the USDA is still required before it can be sold to consumers.

Arizona joins Colorado and Utah among states passing transparency laws for the sale of lab-grown meat. Unlike Mississippi and Texas, Arizona has not fully banned the product.

Cade's Law

Arizona expanded manslaughter charges under what is now known as Cade's Law. Adults who encourage a minor — online or verbally — to commit suicide could face serious felony charges.

The law is named after Cade Keller, who died in 2022.

Religious services protection

House Bill 4117 makes interfering with religious services a serious offense. The charge escalates from a misdemeanor to a felony if there is a prior conviction, threats, or group disruption involved.

Fentanyl sentencing

Sentencing for fentanyl sales has been increased. Selling over 100 grams now carries longer prison terms, with previous convictions adding additional years to a sentence.

Distracted driving fines

Fines for texting while driving are going up. Drivers now face fines between \75and75and149. Repeat offenders face penalties of $400, up from $250.

Shade structures and HOAs

Homeowners associations can no longer ban shade structures, including umbrellas and canopies.

Drone restrictions

Drone rules near events are now tighter. Operators cannot fly within a mile of ticketed events without a permit.

Other laws already in effect

Several other bills passed earlier with an emergency clause. Those include a measure repealing Cesar Chavez Day in the state, and a law allowing businesses to round costs to the nearest 5 cents as pennies are no longer being minted.

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