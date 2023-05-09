Arizona Game & Fish kicks off Tortoise Adoption campaign

The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) reported a record number of orphaned tortoises this year, with nearly 300 animals rescued — but there are still over 100 tortoises looking for their forever homes.

AZGFD is raising awareness about Sonoran Desert tortoises as the weather gets warmer. Around 130 animals have already been adopted this year but around 140 are still in the care of AZGFD and waiting to find a permanent family.

Adoption of these animals is completely free. The one requirement is that a potential adopter's home must have a burrow ready for the new addition. These animals spend their time outdoors in the warmth and require burrows for protection.

Aside from their burrows, tortoises are low maintenance animals that feed off of grass and other greenery. Ideally, they will be able to graze throughout the day according to AZGFD.

Desert tortoises can live for 80 to 100 years meaning they can remain in a family for multiple generations.

Anyone interested in adoption can visit the AZGFD website for more information on these animals and their care.

