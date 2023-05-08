Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona Game and Fish investigating poaching of bighorn sheep

Officials say the ram was killed between April 28 and April 29
Thirsty Desert Animals
Arizona Game and Fish
THOUSANDS of desert-dwelling animals are thirsty for survival and depend on Arizona Game & Fish Department's manmade catchments for access to water.
Thirsty Desert Animals
Posted at 4:04 AM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 07:04:35-04

APACHE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Game & Fish Department is currently investigating the poaching of a bighorn sheep ram near Nutrioso, Arizona.

Officials say the ram was killed sometime between the evening of April 28, and the morning of April 29. It's body was found in a rock quarry, one mile west of U.S. Highway 191.

"This is not the act of a hunter. Poaching is a crime and is stealing wildlife from the citizens of Arizona. It is important for anyone with information to come forward and help Game and Fish bring those responsible to justice," AZGFD Wildlife Manager Tylor McGaughey said.

Anyone with information should call AZGFD's Operation Game Thief program at (800) 352-0700. The department is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Furthermore, The Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society is offering an additional $2,500 for information that helps lead to a conviction.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Cruzando la Linea | Crossing the Line [2023]

WATCH: Cruzando la Linea, a KGUN 9 Special Presentation on the AZ-Mexico border and immigration