Arizona Game and Fish investigating poaching of bighorn sheep

APACHE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Game & Fish Department is currently investigating the poaching of a bighorn sheep ram near Nutrioso, Arizona.

Officials say the ram was killed sometime between the evening of April 28, and the morning of April 29. It's body was found in a rock quarry, one mile west of U.S. Highway 191.

"This is not the act of a hunter. Poaching is a crime and is stealing wildlife from the citizens of Arizona. It is important for anyone with information to come forward and help Game and Fish bring those responsible to justice," AZGFD Wildlife Manager Tylor McGaughey said.

Anyone with information should call AZGFD's Operation Game Thief program at (800) 352-0700. The department is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Furthermore, The Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society is offering an additional $2,500 for information that helps lead to a conviction.

Bighorn sheep poached and left to waste in Nutrioso, AZ. If you have any info, please call 800-352-0700 or visit https://t.co/ufsVauilrT and refer to case #23-000890. Callers can remain anonymous upon request. AZGFD is offering up to a $2,000…🧵👇(stock AZGFD photo) pic.twitter.com/aIAXWa5Ldl — Arizona Game & Fish (@azgfd) May 7, 2023

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

