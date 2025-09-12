Arizona Football looks to stay perfect as dual-threat QBs highlight Friday night clash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats (2-0) finish their opening home stand Friday night as they face Big 12 opponent Kansas State (1-2) in a non-conference matchup.

Arizona's defense will face its toughest challenge yet in Kansas State quarterback, Avery Johnson.

"Any time you play somebody like that," Brent Brennan said. "You know, it is really challenging and it challenges all aspects of your defense."

Johnson, one of the top-ranked quarterbacks in the Big 12, can create problems both through the air and on the ground.

Brennan emphasized the importance of discipline, especially after penalties wiped away two touchdowns in last week's win over Weber State.

The Wildcats counter with quarterback Noah Fifita, who has thrown for more than 600 yards in two games and adds a dual-threat dimension of his own. He had five touchdown passes in the win against Hawaii.

With national coverage and two dynamic quarterbacks on display, Friday's matchup is set to be an early-season measuring stick for both programs.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on FOX. Kansas State won 31-7 in last year's matchup.