Arizona DPS detectives make Tucson arrests, seize drugs and weapons

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Detectives from the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission made a large weapons and drug seizure during a warrant search at a Tucson property on Saturday.

Two suspects were arrested during the search, Francisco Abril, 34, and Gloria Ortiz, 43, according to the AZPDS.

AZDPS spokespeople say the investigation was prompted through information indicating the property residents were involved in firearms sales and drug distribution.

Detectives found drugs, firearms and weapons accessories in the property search, according to AZDPS, including:



20.7 pounds of methamphetamine

A quarter pound of multicolored fentanyl pills

2.3 pounds of blue fentanyl pills

.0051 pounds of cocaine

8 rifles, one equipped with a suppressor and two scoped rifles

1 MAC-11 (machine pistol) equipped with a suppressor

6 shotguns

7 semi-automatic pistols

80 magazines, including multiple 30-round mags and high-capacity drum magazines

7,153 rounds of ammunition

3 bulletproof vests

6 smoke grenades

1 door-breaching battering ram

The AZDPS says the two suspects were both booked on counts of endangerment.

Abril was booked into the Pima County Jail on additional charges, including possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a firearm during a drug offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, illegal control of an enterprise and conspiracy, AZDPS says.

The AZDPS did not share the location of the property.