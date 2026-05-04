Arizona congressman pushes legislation to make it easier for veterans to buy a home

Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani and Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden are pushing new legislation aimed at making it easier for veterans to buy a home.

The two congressmen, both members of the House Veterans Committee, introduced H.R. 8532, the VA Home Loan Affordability Act, to cut red tape in the VA home loan process.

Since its creation in 1944, the VA Home Loan Program has helped millions of veterans, servicemembers, and surviving spouses achieve homeownership through favorable terms, such as zero-down payments and competitive interest rates. However, the program has not kept pace with today's housing market.

"Homeownership is a cornerstone of the American Dream, especially for our veterans who should not face delays when buying a home because of outdated bureaucracy that has only made it increasingly difficult to access the benefits they have earned," Ciscomani said in a news release. "The VA Home Loan Affordability Act will modernize the home loan process, align it with other federal programs, and ensure that those who served our country can achieve homeownership without unnecessary barriers. I'm proud to have co-led this effort with Rep. Van Orden to further expand opportunities for the men and women who have worn the uniform faithfully serving our nation."

The bill would address a nationwide shortage of certified appraisers that has led to delays and limited access for veterans seeking to become homeowners. It would reduce the time required to become a certified VA appraiser from the current 3-5 years to align with the 12–18-month timeline for state certification.

The legislation would also cap closing costs at 1.5% and limit seller concessions to 6%, aligning VA standards with those of the Federal Housing Administration. Additionally, it directs the VA to review and update its minimum property requirements and appraisal processes to eliminate outdated regulations.

"The VA Home Loan program is one of the most powerful tools we have to expand economic opportunity for veterans and their families and it must keep pace with today's housing market. The VA Home Loan Affordability Act ensures veterans can access a faster, more efficient path to homeownership. This is a decisive step to strengthen a program that has already helped millions and ensure it continues delivering for the next generation of American heroes," Van Orden said.

The legislation is also supported by Reps. Tom Barrett and Jenn Kiggans.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

