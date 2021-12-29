Arizona Bowl canceled, local economy to lose millions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Just three days before the Arizona Bowl at the University of Arizona football stadium...

“We faced a really incredibly disappointing and frustrating decision,” said Kym Adair, Executive Director of Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.

This year’s Bowl sponsor, Barstool Sports, had to cancel after multiple Boise State players got COVID.

“Our ticket sales were up this year," Adair said. "And we have a great partner in Barstool Sports so we’re incredibly disappointed for the charities that we hoped would be the ultimate benefactors of our success this year.”

This is the only Bowl game in the nation that gives 100% of net proceeds to charity. With the game cancellation, it’s uncertain whether Barstool Sports can give any money to charities this year.

“Ultimately its our community that struggles and doesn’t get those great charitable dollars that we love to donate,” Adair said.

Other businesses lose profit from this as well. Organizers say the Bowl has brought in more than $125 million to Tucson’s local economy.

“We’ve been the food and beverage partner with the Arizona Bowl since day one,” said Raymon Flores, President of El Charro.

El Charro is one of the official caterers for the game. The restaurant expects to lose around $100,000 from this cancellation.

“Just coming out of COVID, that business would've really helped pick up some numbers before the end of the year,” Flores said.

Frog and Firkin, near the University of Arizona had a whole day of events planned in anticipation for the big crowds. Now, the restaurant has to scale down.

“It changes everything you're trying to do. We were going to have three bands we’re down to one," said Jonathan Graham, General Manager of Frog and Firkin. "You’ve got to make adjustments.”

It’s another play in COVID’s book that has made for a loss in the community.

