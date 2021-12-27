Watch
Boise State drops out of Arizona Bowl

Bowl game's fate now in jeopardy
Posted at 12:18 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 15:32:09-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Boise State pulled out of the Arizona Bowl, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy tweeted Monday.

Portnoy said the game could still take place, and that the bowl was actively looking for a replacement team.

The news was not a surprise. A Sunday tweet from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger cast doubt on whether or not the Arizona Bowl would take place.

Dellenger tweeted that Centeral Michigan could play Washington State in El Paso's Sun Bowl.

Portnoy suggested polling Washington State players to see which bowl they'd rather compete in.

Washington State was left without an opponent when Miami backed out of the game due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

A Monday tweet from B.J. Rains of Bronco News Nation said that Boise Sate has some positive COVID-19 cases and was waiting to see the results of additional tests.

If the Arizona Bowl takes place, it will not be televised but will be available on the Barstool.com website, app and social media channels.

