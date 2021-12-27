Boise State drops out of Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Boise State pulled out of the Arizona Bowl, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy tweeted Monday.

Breaking: @BroncoSportsFB has pulled out of @theARIZONABOWL due to too many players contracting covid. We are actively looking for a replacement. I suggest @WSUCougarFB does a poll of players whether they want to play in Az bowl or Sun Bowl. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 27, 2021

Portnoy said the game could still take place, and that the bowl was actively looking for a replacement team.

The news was not a surprise. A Sunday tweet from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger cast doubt on whether or not the Arizona Bowl would take place.

Boise is working to determine if it has enough players to play Central Michigan in the Arizona Bowl, sources tell @SINow.



If Boise doesn’t play, CMU could be paired with Washington State, which is at Sun Bowl site w/o an opponent.



Tucson to El Paso is a 4-hour drive. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 27, 2021

Dellenger tweeted that Centeral Michigan could play Washington State in El Paso's Sun Bowl.

Portnoy suggested polling Washington State players to see which bowl they'd rather compete in.

Washington State was left without an opponent when Miami backed out of the game due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

A Monday tweet from B.J. Rains of Bronco News Nation said that Boise Sate has some positive COVID-19 cases and was waiting to see the results of additional tests.

Boise State does have some positive COVID-19 cases, according to a source, but won’t know full extent until additional testing results come back later today.



As of last night I was told Broncos were still in an OK position. More tests/results coming today.



Stay tuned. — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) December 27, 2021

If the Arizona Bowl takes place, it will not be televised but will be available on the Barstool.com website, app and social media channels.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

