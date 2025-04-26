Arizona bans ultra-processed foods in public schools

TUCSON — Arizona has officially banned ultra-processed foods from being served or sold in public schools.

Last week, Gov. Katie Hobbs signed into law House Bill 2164, named the Arizona Healthy Schools Act, which prohibits any school participating in federal meal programs from serving, selling or allowing third-party vendors to sell food that contains certain synthetic additives and dyes.

The law specifically targets 11 additives and synthetic dyes, classifying them as “ultra-processed.” According to the legislation, these ingredients are contributing to under-nourishment among minors in public schools.

According to the law, these are the ingredients considered ultra-processed:



Potassium Bromate

Propylparaben

Titanium Dioxide

Brominated Vegetable Oil

Yellow Dye #5

Yellow Dye #6

Blue Dye #1

Blue Dye #2

Green Dye #3

Red Dye #3

Red Dye #40

Sarah Cohen, health and nutrition programs manager at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, says the law is a positive step—so long as it doesn’t raise food costs for families who rely on school meals.

“Food dyes are not nutritionally necessary. We don't necessarily need them. They do serve a purpose. But, overall, we can find alternatives or we can also start building habits where we don't need our food to be vibrantly colored through artificial means. There are natural food dyes,” Cohen said.

Cohen said she hopes the legislation will help shift school nutrition toward more whole and nutrient-dense foods.

However, the law does not apply to food brought from home. Parents may still pack ultra-processed items in their children’s lunches, but public schools will be required to follow the new guidelines.

The ban will go into effect in the 2026–2027 school year.