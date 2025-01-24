A bill in the Arizona Legislature aims to ban ultra processed food in schools

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some fan favorite snack staples — like doritos, gatorade and twinkies — could soon be banned from all Arizona public schools. A bill going through the Arizona Legislature aims to ban all ultra processed foods from school lunches and snacks.

The bill — introduced by Representative Leo Biasiucci — would ban any foods that include one or more of these 11 ingredients:



POTASSIUM BROMATE

PROPYLPARABEN

TITANIUM DIOXIDE

BROMINATED VEGETABLE OIL

YELLOW DYE 5

YELLOW DYE 6

BLUE DYE 1

BLUE DYE 2

GREEN DYE 3

RED DYE 3

RED DYE 40

One of the students from the Vail Unified School District Mikayla Jackson said she's learning about the importance of nutrition in the culinary class.

"I feel like taking those types of things from people wouldn’t sit well with some students,” she said. “In the end it might be healthier but i think a lot of students will be bothered by the fact that we won’t have the option.”

This bill only applies to school meals and not packed lunches. But Jackson's culinary teacher Amy De La O hope this leads to better lifestyle choices for students as they learn about nutrition.

"I feel like we shouldn't be putting that many preservatives in our students," she said. "We should be feeding them whole foods."