Arizona AG files lawsuit against City of Tucson over vaccine mandate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit against the City of Tucson over its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for city employees.

According to Brnovich's office, numerous Tucson employees contacted the office. The Arizona Civil Rights Division filed a charge alleging the city discriminated against its employees based on religion or disability and retaliated against employees who engaged in activities protected by the Arizona Civil Rights Act.

"Tucson dictated a widespread vaccine mandate without regard to its impact on the liberties and civil rights of its employees," Brnovich said in a statement. "Many of those affected are first responders, and it’s our turn to be there for them. The city’s misguided vaccine mandate is an ugly example of government overreach that we must vigorously oppose."

The city implemented the policy in August 2021, requiring its more than 4,000 employees to get vaccinated or submit a request for religious accommodation or medical exemption. The city issued unpaid suspensions to employees who missed deadlines to request accommodations or exemptions.

Those who believe their civil rights have been violated can contact the Attorney General Office's Civil Rights Division at (520) 542-5263 or submit the civil rights complaint questionnaire online.

