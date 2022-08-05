Apple Annie's unveils 2022 corn maze design

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Apple Annie's Orchard in Willcox, Ariz. released the design Thursday for its 2022 corn maze, and will be open to the public daily starting Saturday, Sept. 17 through Halloween, which falls on Monday, October 31.

The maze is one attraction in the orchard's annual Pumpkin Festival, which also features pumpkin picking, hay rides, a sunflower field and fall 'you-pick' crops.

This 12.5-acre, 600,000-stalk corn maze has become a popular fall attraction in Southern Arizona, with a different design concept each year.

This year's theme is a celebration of Willcox culture and geography, showcasing the community's agricultural heritage as well as the area's natural attractions, like bird watching and unique geology.

The unique designs themselves are somewhat of a local tradition, with recent designs ranging from the 50th anniversary of the moon landing to the birth of Reid Park Zoo's Nandi the elephant.

While the maze won't be open for another month and a half, Apple Annies is well known for its you-pick produce experiences.

The farm and orchard are wrapping up the final weekends of their Sweet Corn Extravaganza and Peach Mania summer events, and will be holding its Green Chili Roast and Apple Harvest Celebration starting later in August.

Anne Simmons Apple Annie's Orchard "you-pick" Peach Mania

If you go:

Sweet Corn Extravaganza

6405 W. Williams Rd Saturday, Aug. 6 - Sunday, Aug. 7 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Peach Mania

2081 W. Hardy Rd Saturday, Aug. 6 - Sunday, Aug. 7 Saturday, Aug. 13 - Sunday, Aug.14



Green Chili Roast

6405 W. Williams Rd Saturday, Aug. 13 - Sunday, Aug.14 Saturday, Aug. 20 - Sunday, Aug.21

Apple Harvest Celebration

2081 W. Hardy Rd Saturday, Aug. 27 - Sunday, Aug. 28 Saturday, Sept. 3 - Monday, Sept. 5



Corn Maze

6405 W. Williams Rd Saturday, Sept. 17 - Monday, Oct. 31 9:00am to 4:00pm Additional information on the Apple Annie's website



Event hours vary; so, check the website or call (520) 384-2084 for more information.

Apple Annie's also has a "crop hotline" you can call to find out what's available before you go (520) 384-4685.

