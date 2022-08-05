Apple Annie's unveils 2022 corn maze design

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Apple Annie's Orchard in Willcox, Ariz. released the design Thursday for its 2022 corn maze, and will be open to the public daily starting Saturday, Sept. 17 through Halloween, which falls on Monday, October 31.
The maze is one attraction in the orchard's annual Pumpkin Festival, which also features pumpkin picking, hay rides, a sunflower field and fall 'you-pick' crops.
This 12.5-acre, 600,000-stalk corn maze has become a popular fall attraction in Southern Arizona, with a different design concept each year.
This year's theme is a celebration of Willcox culture and geography, showcasing the community's agricultural heritage as well as the area's natural attractions, like bird watching and unique geology.
The unique designs themselves are somewhat of a local tradition, with recent designs ranging from the 50th anniversary of the moon landing to the birth of Reid Park Zoo's Nandi the elephant.
While the maze won't be open for another month and a half, Apple Annies is well known for its you-pick produce experiences.
The farm and orchard are wrapping up the final weekends of their Sweet Corn Extravaganza and Peach Mania summer events, and will be holding its Green Chili Roast and Apple Harvest Celebration starting later in August.
If you go:
- Sweet Corn Extravaganza
- 6405 W. Williams Rd
- Saturday, Aug. 6 - Sunday, Aug. 7
- 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Peach Mania
- 2081 W. Hardy Rd
- Saturday, Aug. 6 - Sunday, Aug. 7
- Saturday, Aug. 13 - Sunday, Aug.14
- Green Chili Roast
- 6405 W. Williams Rd
- Saturday, Aug. 13 - Sunday, Aug.14
- Saturday, Aug. 20 - Sunday, Aug.21
- Apple Harvest Celebration
- 2081 W. Hardy Rd
- Saturday, Aug. 27 - Sunday, Aug. 28
- Saturday, Sept. 3 - Monday, Sept. 5
- Corn Maze
- 6405 W. Williams Rd
- Saturday, Sept. 17 - Monday, Oct. 31
- 9:00am to 4:00pm
- Additional information on the Apple Annie's website
Event hours vary; so, check the website or call (520) 384-2084 for more information.
Apple Annie's also has a "crop hotline" you can call to find out what's available before you go (520) 384-4685.
