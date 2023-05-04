Apple Annie's Orchard loses fruit crop in cold front

Apple Annie's Orchard says it will not have you-pick fruit for the summer season after a cold front left many of its crops frozen.

In a Facebook post, Apple Annie's shared that temperatures dropped below 20 degrees for an extended period in April, resulting in the loss.

The cherry and peach crops were completely lost in the freeze while around 90 percent or more of the apple and pear crops were lost.

Apple Annie's writes that it plans to open as usual in July.

The vegetable farm was not affected by the freeze.