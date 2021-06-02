Watch
Apartment fire injures one, forces several people out of homes

Tucson Fire
Posted at 11:56 AM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 14:56:55-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person was injured and several people were forced away from their homes in a Wednesday apartment fire.

According to Tucson Fire, the blaze happened in the 1900 block of West Valencia Road.

The Red Cross went to the scene to help people find places to stay.

