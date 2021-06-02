Apartment fire injures one, forces several people out of homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person was injured and several people were forced away from their homes in a Wednesday apartment fire.

APARTMENT FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire has controlled an apartment fire at the Woods Apartments in the 1900 block of W. Valencia. One victim suffered minor burns, and the residents from several apartments have been displaced. Fire investigators arrived on scene, Red Cross has been called pic.twitter.com/s1iDoax2G5 — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 2, 2021

According to Tucson Fire, the blaze happened in the 1900 block of West Valencia Road.

The Red Cross went to the scene to help people find places to stay.