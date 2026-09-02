Another man taken into custody in connection to deadly shooting of Tucson PD recruit

DOUGLAS, AZ — Officials at the U.S.-Mexico border in Douglas took another man into custody in connection to the August shooting death of a Tucson Police Department recruit.

On Sunday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials made contact with a man entering into the U.S., identified by officials as 30-year-old Alexis Monter, through the pedestrian lane.

See previous KGUN9 coverage surrounding the incident in the player above.

During their inspection, they discovered an active warrant out for Monter, identifying him as a person of interest in the deadly August shooting of Tucson PD Cadet Carlos Ramirez.

Later Sunday night, the Douglas Police Department arrived to the port of entry and took Monter into their custody.

RELATED: Murdered police cadet was fighting off a home invasion

On August 19, Tucson PD Cadet Ramirez and his fiance, a corrections officer, were shot in Tucson. Ramirez died from his injuries.

Two days later, police arrested a suspect and located a second in connection to the shooting.

Then, on August 24, the third suspect, Alex James Barnett, was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.