Anita Street Market Receives $50,000 Grant

A business once facing auction, is experiencing new beginnings.

Anita Street Market was awarded a $50,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express. The grant is a part of the “Backing Historic Small Restaurants” program. The program aims to "preserve America's culinary heritage." the Trust said in the news release.

The $50,000 will be used to create and revamp "murals, awnings, lighting, signage upgrades, painting or cleaning of facades, or the creation of outdoor seating areas" the news release said.

This is the first time the program has awarded to a Tucson restaurant.

Anita Street Market has been in business for more than 40 years, and is known for its burritos, handmade tortillas and red chili sauce.