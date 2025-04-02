Anita Street Market building is up for auction this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A long-standing Tucson business, Anita Street Market, faces the possibility of being replaced by something entirely new.

The building is being auctioned due to the owner’s failure to repay previous debts, according to attorneys representing the lending company used by the market.

Anita Street Market, 849 N. Anita Ave., is most popular for their burritos, handmade tortillas, and red chili salsa.

Anita's has been a staple in downtown Tucson’s Barrio Anita for over 40 years. In the 1930s, the building was originally a Chinese grocery store.

It was then sold to Grace and Mario Soto in the 1980s, who have since passed away. Their granddaughter, Grace Soto, has run the business since her grandmother passed in 2021.

In late 2023, Soto faced foreclosure, but was able to keep the market open.

On Thursday, the building is being auctioned in a trustee sale.

We will continue updating you on the future of the building as we find out more.