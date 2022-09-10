Amphi High School was on lockdown due to a shooting nearby

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Prince Road and Oracle Road.
Officers located a man victim who has non-life threatening injuries from gunshot trauma.
The man was taken to the hospital.
Officers believe the suspect fled the area.
Amphi High School was on a brief lockdown that has since been lifted.
Parents were notified about pickup changing to the East entrance of campus.
Buses were slightly delayed.
